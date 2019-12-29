Clergy Lauds Odeyemi On Service To God

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief John Odeyemi, has been described as a man committed to the works of God.

The commendation was given on Friday by Reverend Samson Awoyode of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Chapel of St. John, The Evangelist, Diocese Ile- Ife, Osun State, at the 10th anniversary of the church.

Odeyemi, who is also the Obasewa of Ile-Ife and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), in December 2009 donated the church for the people to worship God.

Reverend Awoyode stated that great reward awaits anybody that works for God stressing that His grace is sufficient for all that diligently serves Him.

He therefore charged others to emulate the former chairman of Ecobank Nigeria Limited and work for God assuring them that they would receive their reward.

He also called on the people to be godly and righteous before the Lord and be soberly.

The cleric maintained that when “men begin to assist God in His work, His grace will not leave them.”

In his remarks, Odeyemi appreciated all those that graced the occasion urging them to always obey and worship God at all times.

He explained that since the establishment of the church, there had been vigorous evangelization, especially radio evangelism every Saturday morning when the church goes on air on evangelism.

He therefore appealed to some of his friends and well wishers to join him in the work of God.

Besides Odeyemi, others bestowed award of recognition at the ceremony included the pioneer priest of the church, Reverend Oluwabukola Adeyemi Adesoji, Chapel Mother, Chief (Dr.) Feyisara Adewoyin, Mr. Abimbola Simeon Akinwande, Mrs. Efunseyi Egbarin (Nee Odeyemi), Chief Funmilayo Fadodun, Olori Opemipo Ogunwusi, Mrs. Cecilia Kolajo, Mrs. Beatrice Adebimpe Bakare and Mrs. Rachael Omobolanle Akinwande.

Prominent guests who graced the event were Hon. Justice Onibonokuta, former Chairman of WEMA Bank, Chief Sam Bolarinde, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Mrs. Funmi Bickersteth and her husband, Engineer Lanre Bickersteth, Professor Jacob Olupona, Reverend Ogunyinka, Reverend Canon Ebenezer Babatope Famewo, Venerable Sunday Olumuyiwa Jewoola, Rt. Reverend Olubunmi Okinlade among others.