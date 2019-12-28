Mikel, Musa Make African Team of the Decade

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa have been included in the African Team of the Decade.

The list was unveiled by SuperSports and published on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Also included in the list are Egytian legend Essam El Hadary, Serge Aurier of Cote d’Ivoire, Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal, Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia and Kwadwo Asamoah of Ghana.

Others who also made the list are Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Asamoah Gyan of Ghana.

In the decade in review, Mikel won the Premier League title in 2009/2010 and 2014/2015 with Chelsea.

He won the FA Cup and Champions League at Chelsea in 2012 and added the 2013 Europa League title.

With the Super Eagles, he played a key role as they won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

And in 2016, he captained the U-23 Eagles to the bronze medal at the Rio Olympic games in Brazil.

After departing Chelsea, Mikel signed for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in 2017 before returning to England to sign for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

He currently plies his trade with Turkish club Trabzonspor

For Musa, he won the Russian league in 2013, 2014, 2016, the Russian Cup in 2012 and 2013 then added the Super Cup in 2013 and 2014.

Musa was top scorer of the Russian Cup in 2013 and made the list of 33 best players of the Russian Championship the same year.

With the Super Eagles, he was part of the 2013 AFCON winning side, scoring in the 4-1 semi-final win against Mali.

And in 2014, he was included in the CAF Team of the Year.

It would be recalled that Musa joined Leicester City from CSKA Moscow in 2016, went back on loan to CSKA on 2018 before permanently joining Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr.