Kia Wins Two 2019 Women’s World Car of the Year Awards

By Bennett Oghifo

Kia has won two 2019 Women’s World Car of the Year awards – the Kia XCeed won the ‘Urban Car Award’, while the Kia e-Soul picked up the ‘Green Car Award’. Kia was the only manufacturer to win awards in two different categories.

Announced at a ceremony during the recent Dubai International Motor Show, the Women’s World Car of the Year awards are voted for by a carefully selected judging panel comprised of 41 female automotive writers from 34 countries spread across five continents.

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Product Division, commented: “Since going on sale this year, both the Kia XCeed and Kia e-Soul have proven extremely popular with consumers looking for something different in the growing urban crossover class. We’re delighted that these new models have been recognized by an international jury of renowned female motoring writers – both the XCeed and e-Soul carry universal appeal across all demographics.”

Both the Kia XCeed and new Kia e-Soul made their debuts in the urban crossover segment in 2019.

The Kia XCeed is an urban crossover utility vehicle which combines compact SUV practicality with the sporty packaging and engaging handling of a hatchback. The XCeed’s suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies make it one of the most high-tech, comprehensively-equipped cars in its class.

The Kia XCeed was recently named ‘Best car under 35,000 Euros’ at the coveted Golden Steering Wheel (Das Goldene Lenkrad) awards in Germany.

The new Kia e-Soul offers long-range, zero-emissions power to consumers in the urban crossover class. Powered exclusively by electric energy, the e-Soul gives buyers a choice between mid and long-range power-electrics – both offering more power and improved driving range compared to electric rivals.