SAHCO to Handle New Entrant, TAAG Angola Airlines

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC, (SAHCO) has announced that it was chosen as the preferred ground handling partner for TAAG-Angola Airlines.

TAAG-Angola, which commenced operations into Lagos, on December 16, 2019, is the national airline of Angola that operates an all-Boeing fleet. The airline would be flying twice a week from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

SAHCO said it would be responsible for its passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo services and warehousing and other aviation related activities.

“This again has proved that SAHCO is preferred when it comes to aviation ground handling in Nigeria, offering safe, speedy and efficient services to all its clients.

“This new addition to the notable clients that is being handled by SAHCO is a testimony that indeed clients will gravitate to the best and this is a further testament of the endorsement of the expertise, professionalism, efficiency and business integrity of the company,” the company said.

In a statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Vanessa Adetola, SAHCO said it is both European RA3 and IATA ISAGO certified and present in all the commercially operated airports in Nigeria, has had to expand its export custom bonded warehouse in the Lagos Airport due to the influx of business to this ultra-modern warehouse, is also a recipient of massive deployment of ultra-modern equipment to all its stations nationwide all in a bid to continually provide world class services to clients and would be clients.

“Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC with its team of dedicated and expert workforce is involved in all activities that take place from when an aircraft chocks-on to when it takes off; these include but not limited to passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo handling/warehousing, training services, aviation security, baggage reconciliation, hospitality/lounge services, and other related ground handling services,” the company added.