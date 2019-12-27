Group Lauds Buhari over NCC Appointment

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

A socio-political group, South-east Youths Development Initiative (SEYDI), has given commendation to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr. Uche Onwude as a Non-Executive Commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

SEYDI Coordinator, Chinedu Eze, who stated the position of the group through a press statement made available to journalists in Calabar yesterday, said the appointment of Onwude was a clear indication of Buhari’s belief in the capacity of youths to join in driving home the developmental agenda of his administration.

The group also said the appointment was a recognition of hard work of Onwude whom the group observed exhibited high level of patriotism, passion and commitment to the Next Level agenda of the current administration in the country through his endeavours.

SEYDI said the appointment of Onwude showed that the President’s decision on the appointment into the NCC board reflected merit and federal character as well as a proof that he’s a de-tribalised Nigerian.

The group also gave kudos to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, describing his performance as superlative, particularly his efforts towards rebranding, and reposition the nation’s communication sector.

Expressing confidence in the competence of Onwude to deliver his duties satisfactorily, the group said: “This is appointment that is well deserved. It is a confirmation of hard work and reward for excellence. In no time his achievements in his new responsibility will be appreciated by all and it would clear that we have a square peg in a square hole.”

Reeling out some of the appointee’s qualities, the group said, “Mr. Onwude, in 2018, was appointed by Mr. President as a member, representing the South-east zone on the Governing Board of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“He was also appointed to serve as a member, Field Operations Directorate of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in 2019 general elections.

“Mr. Onwude earned a BSc in Accountancy from Enugu State University of Science and Technology and an MBA from Nnamdi Azikiwe University. His rich and illustrious professional career, spanning over 18 years in the downstream oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy has seen him serve as an Account Officer in MRS Oil and Gas Co. Ltd, the Financial Controller and subsequently the General Manager, Finance and Administration at North-west Petroleum and Gas Company Ltd as well as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at Aximites Energy Ltd.

“He is also the Chairman of Omenka Foundation, a reputable non-governmental organisation actively involved in education (by providing scholarships), and health (by providing medical interventions and outreaches), in rural areas.

“Mr. Onwude is a member of various professional bodies – including, but not limited to: African Business Roundtable, Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered), Energy Institute (MEI) London.

“He is a United Nations Ambassador of Peace and has received various awards and recognitions of excellence, humanitarianism and philanthropy, including the African Business Roundtable prestigious honour of Humanitarian/Inspirational Award of Excellence in Paris, 2015. His appointment is indeed well deserved.”