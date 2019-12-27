Foundation Enrols 200 Anambra Senior Citizens for Health Insurance

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

No fewer than 200 senior citizens of Anambra State between the ages of 70 and 100 have been enrolled into the state’s Health Insurance scheme (ASHIA) by a foundation to lessen the burden of taking care of their health needs.

The foundation, Godwin and Patricia Foundation, speaking through its Chairman, Chief Godwin Ubaka, said it decided to undertake the enrolment and also cater for their health needs because they knew that even though old age was a blessing, it came with diverse health challenges.

ASHIA is a health insurance scheme of the Anambra State Government inaugurated by Governor Willie Obiano in September 2018 to help indigenes of the state take care of their health at a minimal cost.

Speaking at the event, which took place at ARISE Clinic Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Okeke said: “The beneficiaries are elders between the ages of 70 and above. They are my age mates.”

“I decided to have a repeat of the celebration this festive period with my age mates and those my senior, all selected by churches in the various villages and denominations, in my community,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries including a 98-year-old woman, Juliana Ajagu; Mrs. Angelina Mbamalu; Mr. Godwin Akulenna; and Mrs. Maria Egunofo among others.

They expressed happiness for the gesture, while praying God to keep Sir Godwin and Lady Patricia Okeke to continue to answer to their needs.

The General Manager, ARISE Clinics, Okoye Augustine Amakom, whose hospital would take charge of the health needs of the beneficiaries, describing the event as something that has never happened in Adazi Ani and thanked Okeke and wife, Patricia for thinking of others always.

He said: “The incessant death in the society is sequel to lack of good health care, hence the enlisting of the elders was unique as Sir Godwin and Lady Patricia are undertaking the cost of their treatment, 100 per cent for all ailments.”

As a show of love, Okeke and his wife also presented bags of rice and cash to the beneficiaries who were drawn from six different churches.