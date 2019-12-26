Edojobs, SLOT Foundation, GSM Association train 200 youths on ICT

The Edo State Skills Development Agency also known as EdoJobs in collaboration with, SLOT Foundation and Edo State GSM Association has concluded an entrepreneurship programme for 200 youths on phone and laptop repairs and maintenance.

The Managing Director, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the programme was conducted in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The training programme is part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) initiative, targeted at equipping youths with the right skillset to build careers in Nigeria’s burgeoning technology scene.

According to her, “The training programme included theoretical and practical aspects and was being conducted at the GSM village in Airport road. This was to afford the trainees the opportunity to learn and work in the heart of the phone sales and repair axis in the city.

“The training programmes in other parts of the state were also targeted at areas with high concentration of phone sales and repairs activity. It is a total entrepreneurship package, which we hope to extend to other areas.”

She added that the EdoJobs has continued to lead extensive skills development programmes across the state, which contribute significantly to the over 150,000 jobs created by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.”

She added that trainings are still ongoing at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, which is the hub of the technology and innovation programmes of the state government even as more dispersed training are ongoing across the different senatorial districts of the state.