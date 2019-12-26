Dasuki: I’m Ready to Appear in Court to Defend Myself

Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, on Wednesday, said with his release from the custody of the Department of State Services, he was ready to appear in court to defend himself.

Dasuki who was arrested in December 2015 for alleged corruption during his tenure as national security adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was granted bail several times by courts but DSS refused to release him.

He consequently vowed not to attend court trial until the bail orders were complied with. He was however released from detention on Tuesday following a directive from the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Speaking in an interview on the Hausa Service of the Voice of Nigeria after his release, Dasuki said “Of course, I stopped going to the court because I was granted bail but the government refused to release me and I said whenever the bail order is complied with I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready.”

On the rumours that his predicament was connected with reports that he was the officer who arrested President Muhammadu Buhari in the military coup of 1985 which toppled his (Buhari’s) military regime, Dasuki said “I am not aware of that. All I know is that everything is from God.”

He also denied feuding with Buhari. “I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone,” he said.

When asked if he had anything to say to government for his long incarceration, he said there was nothing to say, adding, “everything that happens to an individual is from God. It is only God’s will that will prevail.”

He said despite the fact that he spent four years in detention, “I am in full health. I have no ailment at all.”

Dasuki also expressed appreciation to all those who called and prayed for his release.

“There are no words enough to show appreciation for all the prayers offered. All we can do is to thank them and pray to God to reward them abundantly. We have seen the results of their prayers,” he said.