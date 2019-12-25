Softcom Distributes AI Books to Lagos Schools

Nosa Alekhuogie

Softcom has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) textbooks for primary and secondary, which it distributed to 250 schools in Lagos.

This happened during a Softcom-hosted AI and Python programming Masterclass for computer science teachers in Lagos recently.

The Masterclass was aimed at equipping teachers with the requisite skills and knowledge to transfer to their students, after which each teacher received a free copy of the AI textbook for use in their respective schools.

The Chief Solutions Officer, Softcom Limited, Seindemi Olobayo, while speaking at the event, said: “We are very passionate about education because it is through education that we can drive change in Nigeria. To address the challenges in the education sector, we are doing some research around basic education and the possibilities of broad access. We also have the Teachers’ Learning Network where we systematically upskill teachers.”

“We are therefore excited to partner with Data Science Nigeria on this book distribution to various schools across Nigeria. Softcom also used this platform to highlight the challenges in the education space and how they look to address these issues utilising technology. With Nigeria’s population rapidly growing year after year, it is necessary for education to scale at a similar pace.”

The solutions highlighted include ‘Koya for Schools’, which provides stakeholders in the teaching and learning process with tools to ensure they can effectively learn, document, track, interact and share educational materials seamlessly; and ‘Koya for Open learning’, designed to equip individuals with skills they need to thrive in the corporate world, and solve societal challenges.

Also speaking, Technical Delivery Lead, Data Science Nigeria, Olalekan Akinsande, said: “We are committed to building one million Artificial Intelligence talents in ten years from Nigeria and this Masterclass for teachers which is first of its kind is one of our platforms to realise this vision. We are thankful to our partners, Softcom for making this happen. “During the Masterclass, participants were taken through the impact & use cases of AI, alternative channels to learn Python using mobile devices besides a laptop, deep dive into Python programming and introduction to Machine Learning and Deep Learning.”