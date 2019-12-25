NBBF Applauds FG Gesture Towards Injured D’Tigress Star

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), has thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Sunday Dare for his fatherly intervention towards sourcing funds for injured D’Tigress player, Nkem Akaraiwe.

The federation described the $15,000 intervention by the Ministry as an early Christmas gift which is well appreciated by the players, her fans and also the federation.

This is in addition to the $10,000 earlier received from Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa which was facilitated by the Sports Minister.

Nkem who was a member of the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup team that got to the quarter finals tore her Anterior Cruciate Ligament while on national duty earlier this year at the Beach Games in Cape Verde and had found it difficult raising funds for the needed surgery.

The NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida said the gesture is a timely intervention and an indication that the Federal Government is responsive to the plight of its athletes. This he said will continue to encourage more Nigerians to strive for glory while representing the nation.

“We cannot thank the Minister enough for coming through for one of our top basketball players who got injured on national duty. We are really grateful and elated that finally Nkem can go for the surgery, recover on time and get back to the court.”

With enough funds raised, the First Bank Women Basketball Club ‘s player is expected to go for surgery in Dubai.