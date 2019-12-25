International Breweries Appoints New MD

A change of baton has been announced at International Breweries Plc (IB Plc), a part of the ABInBev group, the world’s largest brewer. Mr. Hugo Dias Rocha will replace Annabelle Degroot as Managing Director effective 1st January, 2020. According to a statement by IB Plc’s Company Secretary and General Counsel, Muyiwa Ayojimi, Annabelle is moving on to take up new responsibilities in Europe within the ABInBev Group, having successfully driven the company’s transformational agenda, which has seen IB Plc become the second largest brewer in Nigeria in the last 2 years.

The incoming Managing Director, Rocha is expected to consolidate on Annabelle’s legacies and achievements by leading the company to the next phase in its growth trajectory. Rocha comes with a lot of valuable experience having worked with the ABInBev group for over 24 years in different leadership roles within the Sales, Process Integration and Human Resources functions in various countries including Brazil, Dominican Republic, China, Colombia, Argentina and South Africa.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Sao Paulo Business School, Brazil and a Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University, Paraiso, Brazil.

The Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs, Michael Daramola said the outgoing MD’s tenure is marked with remarkable achievements, among which is the successful merger of three hitherto independent breweries; rapid growth in the brewery’s product portfolio and the inauguration of a solar powered, ultra-modern Gateway plant in Sagamu, Ogun state.

It was a trailblazing feat that made the company the first brewery in Nigeria to use this clean and renewable source of energy for its operations, on account of which IB Plc was awarded the ‘Best Company in Clean and Affordable Energy’ at this year’s SERAS CSR Awards Africa.