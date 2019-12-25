Ekpon Summit Sets Agenda for Community Development

An Ekpon Roundtable Summit has set an agenda for the people of Ekpon in Edo State to make the town an unparalleled community of peace, freedom, security and shared values in Esan land and the state in general.

According to a communique issued after the two-day summit held on August 11 and 12, 2019, in Ekpon, “The event defining moment for the good and growth of the town, as it was attended by the Onogie of Ekpon, His Royal Highness, George Edobor, to witness and affirm the birth of a new dawn in his domain.”

At the end of the Summit, it was agreed that the apex social-cultural body in the land, Ekpon Development Union (EDU), be formally registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) “to reawaken the ideals and aspirations of the defunct Ekpon Progressive Union (EPU) that was registered in 1944 under the Corporate and Allied Matters Act.”

It added that for the purpose of the said registration with the CAC, “a representative from each of the seven communities that make up Ekpon would constitute the EDU Board of Trustees (BoT).

“The summit took steps to re-enforce our collective capabilities and strengthen our resilience with the setting up of various committees with the mandate to formulate sustainable policies capable of making Ekpon the cynosure of all eyes in Esan land in particular and Edo State in general.”

The committees to be set up include Security, Power/Electricity, Registration, Market and Conveniences, Finance, Contact and Mobilisation, Ekpon Cultural Day and Media, among others.

According to a member of the Summit’s Organising Committee, Mr. Fred Emefiele, pledges were made to raise funds towards the implementation of laid out policies for the development of the town.