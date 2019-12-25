C’River NLC Wants Negotiations on N30,000 Minimum Wage

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has express its desire for the state government to expedite action on negotiations on the new minimum wage of N30,000 to workers in the state.

The NLC is making the call for the payment of the consequential adjustments attached to the new minimum wage less than 48 hours after the state Chairman of the workers’union, Mr. Ben Ukpepi, was released by kidnappers.

Ukpepi was kidnapped last Tuesday night at his residence in Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

The demand made by the workers was contained in a communiqué they issued at the end of their state executive council meeting in Calabar, the state capital last Monday.

The six-point communiqué signed by the state NLC Vice Chairman, Lawrence Achuta, and the Congress Secretary, Ita Ayi, stated that: “The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) expressed gratitude to God, individuals and groups who showed concern for the life of our chairman who was kidnaped a few days ago, but by God’s grace, has regained freedom after six days in captivity.

“The Congress decried the increasing spate of insecurity in the state, especially cult-related killings; kidnapping among others, and therefore prayed that security agencies in the state be adequately equipped by the state government for enhanced performance of their duties.”

“The state government should also, as a matter of urgency, ensure that all agreements reached with the ex-militants/agitators in the state be implemented forthwith without further delay.

“The Congress also call on the state government to expedite actions in the negotiations and implementation of the N30,000 National Minimum Wage as directed by the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council(NJPSNC).

“The state government should ensure the immediate restoration of professional and peculiarity allowances, salary structures as well as workers who were wantonly removed from the payroll, as it possesses economic and security threat to the state.”