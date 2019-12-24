FERMA, RCC Receive NIDA Awards for Road Infrastructure

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The organisers of the Nigerian Infrastructure Development Awards (NIDA) have announced the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) as the Infrastructure Maintenance Agency of The Year while Reynolds Construction Company (Nig.) Ltd won the Outstanding Public Infrastructure Construction Company of the Year.

The publishers of Nigerian Infrastructure Development Magazine who organised the annual prestigious Award explained that FERMA has aggressively pursued the agenda of rapid maintenance of road infrastructure in Nigeria. The Award Committee of the Nigerian Infrastructural Development Awards (NIDA) recognised the agency’s timely and massive interventions and maintenance of roads across the country.

FERMA’s Road Maintenance and repair teams are at work to provide quality service to the people. Across the country, FERMA is carrying out maintenance and repair work that ensure free flow of traffic and eliminating disruptions to commerce.

FERMA’s operations include routine and periodic maintenance works, major and minor repair works, emergency road repair works, road and route marking, providing road furniture, direct labour interventions, construction and maintenance of hydraulic structures and zonal intervention (constituency) projects.

FERMA is charged with the responsibility to monitor and maintain the 30,000 km Federal roads out of about 200,000km in lane kilometres in the National road network with about 35,000km gazetted as Federal roads while State governments is responsible for another 32,000 km, with the remaining 134,000km in the purview of Local Governments. Federal roads constitute the spine of the Nigerian road network. Over 80% of travels in Nigeria are carried out on roads; with about 90% of that being largely Federal interstate roads.

FERMA maintains fully staffed offices in every State of the Federation, each led by a Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer. This is to enable FERMA deliver on its mandate of monitoring and maintaining Federal Roads nationwide.

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA)has initiated road maintenance projects across the country. Recently completed projects are the Owerri-Okigwe-Ihube road, and the 12 road rehabilitation projects in Kebbi.

Since taking over the leadership of FERMA, Engr. Nuruddeen Abdurahaman Rafindadi has been making a difference. He has a Thirty Five (35) years professional experience in Civil Engineering made up of projects management, project feasibility and financial, legal and regulatory framework, monitoring and evaluation as well as a wealth of experience on large dams, hydraulic structures and irrigation projects.

With its commitment to infrastructure development in Nigeria through strategic projects execution and investments, the Reynolds Construction Company (Nig.) Ltd (RCC) is a leading construction company that has indisputably made indelible signature in the nation’s construction sector.

Some of these landmarks projects include the Obafemi Awolowo University, the rehabilitation of Shagamu- Ore-Benin Road Section, the dualization of Slaughter/Trans amadi/ Rumuobiakani Road, the construction of Eleme Junction Flyover and dualization of Access Road to Onne Port (Zones I & Ii) in Rivers State, the Construction of Concrete median barrier on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Warri-Benin Road dualisation and the dualisation of Benin-Asaba Road.

The Award Committee of the Nigerian Infrastructural Development Awards (NIDA) recognised the company’s outstanding contributions to the development of basic public infrastructure for development in Nigeria

The nomination of the company was informed by the landmark projects from the stable of RCC that span structural engineering and infrastructure works, major highways, and high profile offices and residential buildings across Nigeria. The engineering exploits of RCC on roads, water, buildings, quarries and plants are quite outstanding.