Edo LGA workers to enjoy same pension scheme as state employees – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, assuring that the contributory pension scheme will be extended to workers of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Edo State.

Governor Obaseki gave the assurance when he presented cheques amounting to N18.4 million to the families of eight civil servants who died while in active service. The cheques were presented at the Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The presentation of cheques was made to the beneficiaries (Next of Kin) as part of the Life Insurance Policy of deceased state employees, under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Obaseki said the presentation afforded him the opportunity to appreciate the contribution of the deceased to the state civil service while they were alive, adding, “This also shows the reality of the contributory pension scheme, which started about 2 years ago”.

The governor stated, “The system encourages transparency and will be extended to the 18 Local Government Councils in the state. What is good for the state workers should be good for the LGA workers because it is the same government.”

Earlier, Edo State Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, commended the governor for sustaining the Life Insurance Policy of deceased state Employees.

He said Edo has been recognised as one of the three states in the country to comply fully with the Life Insurance Policy of deceased state Employees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“We thank the Governor for giving priority to the welfare of Edo State workers”.

Meanwhile, the Edo Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunday Osayende and his Trade Union counterpart, Comrade Marshall Ohue, commended the governor for the gesture, describing it as a dream come true for the unions.

They expressed the sympathy of the organized labour to the deceased families and urged them to use the money judiciously.