Christmas: Uphold Peace, Sacrifice, Lalong Charges Christians

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Mr Simon Lalong, has charged Christians to demonstrate the love of God by upholding the virtues of peace, sacrifice and goodwill which represent the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Lalong, in a message to felicitate with Christians at Christmas, said the birth of Jesus Christ conveys God’s divine plan for salvation which must not be lost in the euphoria of celebrations.

In a statement by his Director of Press, Dr. Simon Macham, the governor urged the people of the state to use the opportunity to promote peaceful coexistence, unity and tolerance in order to assist government consolidate on the achievements of his administration.

While calling for vigilance by the citizens and collaboration with security agencies to nip in the bud any attempt by criminals to cause a breach of the peace before, during and after the festivities, Lalong also admonished the people to share the joy of the season with the less privileged and the vulnerable in the society as well as people of other faiths.