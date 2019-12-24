Buhari Urges Nigerians to Exhibit Virtues of Christmas

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja felicitated with Christians on Wednesday’s occasion of Christmas and urged Nigerians to reflect on the essence of the season through expression of love and goodwill by sharing and strengthening the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness.

He also advised citizens to place utmost priority on what binds the country together and simultaneously make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours.

According to him, cases of violence and insecurity in the land have reduced, remarking that in accordance with the good news of hope and redemption, which Christmas commemorates, Nigerians should look forward to improvement in various spheres of life.

“As Christendom commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, I enjoin all Nigerians to imbibe and demonstrate the essence of the season of love; goodwill among all the ethnic groups in the country; giving and sharing; strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and good neighbourliness; and focusing on all that bind us together as one united country.

“Our people must make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours, irrespective of differences.

“While it is gladdening to note that incidents of violence and conflicts have reduced drastically owing to the several operations embarked on by our security agencies, we must not let our guards down.

“As Christmas indicates good tidings of hope and redemption, Nigerians can look forward to a turnaround in the administration’s priority areas of fighting corruption, providing security, economic diversification, job creation and infrastructure upgrade,” he stated.

Details later…