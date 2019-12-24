(Updated) AGF Orders DSS to Release Dasuki, Sowore

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

All things being equal detained former National Security Adviser (NSA) Colonel Sambo Dasuki Rtd and convener, #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, are going to spend the Christmas with their family members and well wishes.

This is following a directive by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for their release in line with their respective bail conditions.

While Dasuki has been in detention since December 29, 2015, Sowore has been in detention since December 6, 2019 after he was re-arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS)

The DSS had refused to let them go even after they met the different conditions attached to their bail.

The action of the security agency which had come under strong criticism from within and outside the country, had forced the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, to take over responsibility for the prosecution of Sowore few days ago.

However a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja said that the government following a review of the cases of the two defendants and in demonstration of its observance of the rule of law has ordered for their release from the custody of the DSS.

“The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Omoyele Sowore.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the Defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my Office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release”, the statement signed by the AGF said.

According to Malami, the two Defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my Office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria. This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general”, Malami added.

In a short response Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji SAN, gave thanks to Almighty God, the president, the judiciary and all Nigerians for standing by them during the travail of Dasuki.

“We thank God Almighty. We thank God Almighty. And we thank God Almighty. We thank the President of our country, the Attorney General of the federation, the entire Judiciary and all Nigerians. It is well with us. May God continue to be with all of us”, Raji said.

Also confirming the directive for the release of Sowore is one of his lawyers, Marshal Abubakar, who said he is presently at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, for the release of Sowore.