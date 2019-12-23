Rising Star, Janewattananond Wins Thailand Masters

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond dominated the competition on home turf to win the Thailand Masters yesterday, capping a steller season with his second big victory on the Asian Tour this month.

The 24-year-old rising star stormed ahead to end the final round with a six-under-par 65, finishing the $500 000 tournament with a 23-under total of 261.

Behind him were Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Phachara Khongwatmai, and Belgium’s Thomas Detry – all with an 18-under total of 266.

Jazz’s victory came after a solid first two days at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya, with rounds of 69 and 67.

But he lit up in the third round with a dazzling 11-under-par 60, scrambling to the top of the leaderboard thanks in part to a seven-hole birdie streak.

On Sunday he quickly extended his lead with birdies on three of the first four holes.

He sank another five birdies throughout the day to hold onto the top spot, pumping his fist after making the final putt.

It’s been a breakout season for Jazz, the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion.

His four titles of the year include the Indonesian Masters a week ago as well as the Singapore and Korea Opens.