Gunmen Abduct WAEC Official, Demand N20m Ransom

James Sowole in Akure

The orgy of kidnapping in Ondo State reared its ugly head again at the weekend when gunmen abducted a man, Adebayo Gbenga, and three other unidentified persons at Oba Akoko on Owo-Akungba Road in Akoko South West Local Government.

THISDAY gathered that Gbenga, an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) working in Akure, Ondo State office, was taking his son to the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) and a friend of his to school when the incident happened.

The source said Gbenga, who was driving his Toyota Corolla car, was accosted along with other motorists by the gunmen.

According to the source, Gbenga’s friend and his son escaped from being kidnapped as they quickly opened the door of the car and ran into the bush.

He said the gunmen after capturing Gbenga marched him and three others in another vehicles into the bush.

A source close to the family disclosed that the kidnappers had called to demand N20 million as ransom.

The source said the kidnappers also called their victim’s boss in WAEC office Akure and threatened to kill the man if they refuse to pay the money.

He said the WAEC officer’s plea that they could raise only N1.2 million for the release was rebuffed by the kidnappers who warned them to raise the money for them to release the man.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, said the command had begun investigation into the incident.

Joseph said the police would do everything possible to ensure that Gbenga and others are released safely and the perpetrators brought to book.