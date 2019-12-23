EFCC Interrogates Adoke over $850m P&ID Settlement Memo

Quizzes former minister for several hours

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), weekend interrogated former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, over a memo seeking the approval for the payment of $850 million final settlement for the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas deal.

The commission yesterday grilled the former AGF, who appeared not to be in good health for hours over his involvement in the Malabu oil deal.

The anti-graft agency had obtained a court order from an FCT High Court to detain the former AGF for 14 days to enable it conduct further interrogation preparatory to charging him to court over the N1.1 billion Malabu OPL 245 oil deal.

THISDAY gathered that Adoke would be drilled over a memo he sent to former President Goodluck Jonathan, seeking payment of $850 million as final settlement of the gas deal involving P&ID.

A source close to the investigation, said former President Jonathan had at the twilight of his administration received the memo from the former AGF.

Adoke, who was deported by the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a red alert issued by the International Police Organisation (Interpol) at the request of the EFCC, is also undergoing interrogation over the facilitation of payment of N8billion to a businessman for a sports programme.

Interrogators, THISDAY learnt, would, within the 14-day period quiz the former AGF over his role in some joint venture contracts involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“He is going to be quizzed on the P&ID scam. He wrote a memo to former President Goodluck Jonathan seeking payment of $850 million for the final settlement of P&ID. The former President could not act on it and pushed it to President Buhari.

“We want to know the other details of that memo and why it was written. He also convinced the former president to approve the payment of N8billion to a businessman for a sports programme through the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki”, the source said.

Adoke would also be questioned over his over his role in some NNPC-JVC contracts.

Meanwhile, the former AGF was grilled on Sunday over tax accruable to Nigeria which was not captured in the Malabu oil deal. The former minister, who was quizzed yesterday afternoon showed signs of ill-health which slowed down the interrogation session. “He has so far cooperated with investigators. And we intend to continue with the session.

He is going to spend Christmas and New Year with us”.