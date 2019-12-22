Phase3 Telecom Thrills, Rewards Staff

Stanley Jegede expresses optimism on breaking new ICT grounds in 2020

By Ezekiel Okpulor

In its unique way of closing the year, Phase3 Telecom, an upwardly mobile telecommunications in West Africa, with Headquarters in Nigeria over the week rolled out the festivity drum to celebrate its staff even as it rewarded seven of them that have made the company a pacesetter in the fibre optic roll out.

Mr. Stanley Jegede, the Company’s Executive Chairman, in his opening remark acknowledged that the awardees pushed themselves beyond limit to attain the company’s set objectives in the deployment of fibre-optic across Nigeria and beyond.

The awardees include: Adebayo Azeez, Agbeyi Idahosa, Bamidele Abiodun and Nsukwa Franklyn Oluchukwu. The others are Messrs: Mayowa Daniel, Emmanuel Sunday and Nkwo Isaiah.

The Christmas Carol, according to Jegede has become an annual end of year activity to appreciate God’s good deeds on the company, their families, friends and customers that have remained loyal over the ye

He said: “It is always a delight for me to celebrate the end of the year with thanks giving to God. For those of you that know me it is something that I take very seriously because there are so many reasons to thank God, especially for life, good health and the resilience of our esteemed outfit.

“God has kept us and our families and ensuring that throughout the year we have done all that we set out to do though we may not have achieved all but certainly and hopefully we will be breaking new grounds in the years to come.”

Underscoring his excitement at the large turnout and the fun-filled night at the gorgeously and fully branded arena for Phase3, the amiable and smart looking cannot but pour his mind, adding: I’m excited to see a lot of people here this night.

“I must thank each and every one of you because people are the ones that have made Phase3 Telecom, the best that you given, sacrifice and hard work will not be in vain.

“We are grateful and thank you for your hard work. This evening we acknowledge everyone’s hard work and dedication as there will be recognition and rewards to those that have given all they can.”

While acknowledging that 2020 is around the corner, he admitted that the company will further up its game in ensuring a robust ICT deployment across regions in 2020.

He said: “We have great things ahead and a lot to look forward to and I’m pretty excited about 2020, the future, about technology and what the future holds.

“Phase3 telecom is always determined to make headway in every technology sphere you and your families will together make 2020 a year of fulfillment for all.

“Please, enjoy this unique moment, let us have the sort of fun that shows that we have worked hard and the kind of fun that shows that we are grateful to God Almighty.”