P&ID Slams FG, Says Arrest Warrant Bogus; Frantic Effort to Fabricate Evidence

Kunle Aderinokun

Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) has raised the alarm over an attempt by the federal government to fabricate evidence against it, slamming the move to arrest the son of its founder, Mr. Adam Quinn.

In a statement issued saturday, P&ID described the decision to pursue extradition of Quinn, as ‘a pitiful and desperate attempt’ by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, and even the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s case. According to the company, the arrest warrant is bogus.

“The Nigerian Government’s decision to issue an arrest warrant and seek the extradition of Adam Quinn, the son of P&ID’s co-founder is a pitiful and desperate attempt by AG Malami and the EFCC to prop up their sham-fraud case against P&ID,” it stated.

P&ID believed “The claims of fraud presented personally by AG Malami before the English Court are built on a foundation of sand, including fabricated evidence, illegal detentions, coercion of witnesses, threats to family members, and forced confessions.”

“All of this EFCC activity is in violation of Nigerian law and shows total disregard for fundamental international human rights. It will fall apart under any reasonable level of legal scrutiny,” it added.

The statement noted: “The Buhari Administration now wishes to request extradition from relevant European authorities. This is a desperate ploy by Nigeria to evade a legal judgement and distract from the escalating blame-game in Abuja. Any application to INTERPOL would be more of the same: an abuse of the organs of state power by President Buhari and AG Malami to threaten, detain, charge and jail innocent individuals linked to P&ID.”

These applications, along with the rest of the ‘illegitimate EFCC sham investigation’, according to the company, should be “comprehensively rejected by all who believe in the rule of law and the application of fundamental human rights.”

Nigeria recently made another breakthrough in its efforts to unravel the alleged fraud in the Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) that has pitted the federal government against P&ID, which won $9.6 billion in arbitral award.

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, granted the request of the EFCC to extradite Quinn, a Briton, over his alleged complicity in the $9.6 billion judgment claim against Nigeria.

P&ID had secured the $9.6 billion award against Nigeria following the alleged non-execution of a 20-year GSPA the company had with the federal government to supply wet gas, which would be processed to generate electricity for the country.

But the federal government kicked against the arbitral award, which it said was fraudulently procured. But P&ID has denied the allegation.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order for Quinn’s arrest, said the move would help the federal government to prosecute him in the charges levied against him.

The EFCC on October 21, had arraigned Quinn and his associate, James Nolan, both British nationals, over their alleged involvement in the judgment against Nigeria.

Quinn was arraigned in absentia while Nolan had been remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, following his inability to perfect his bail conditions.

The arraignment of the two British nationals followed the conviction of two P&ID directors over the deal.

The defendants, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, were arraigned on a 16-count charge but later amended to 32 counts bordering on money laundering.

In an ex-parte motion dated December 16 with file number: FHC/ABJ/CR/239/19, the EFCC lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, told the court that Quinn’s name featured in the charges no fewer than 21 times.

He said though Quinn was not within the court’s jurisdiction, an order of warrant of arrest extraditing him could be effected.

According to him, the court has the statutory powers under the provisions of sections 3, 35, 36 and 37 of the Administration of Justice Act, 2015, to grant the prayers being sought.

“We seek an order of the honourable court in issuing a warrant for the arrest of Adam Quinn, named in counts 1, 2, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 of the criminal charge brought before this honourable court and face trial on the aforementioned criminal charges.

“And for such further or other orders as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case,” he said.

Justice Abang said he had considered the application and there was merit in it.

“I think it deserves to succeed to enable the prosecution that represents the Federal Government of Nigeria to commence prosecution of Adam Quinn,” he stated.

He noted that Quinn’s name appeared severally in the charges which were amended on November 20 and filed same date.

“Therefore, it is hereby ordered as prayed in line with the motion. Order is hereby made for warrant of arrest of Adam Quinn whose name appeared severally to enable Federal Government of Nigeria to commence his prosecution to enable him to answer questions on the charge,” the judge ruled.