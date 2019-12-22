Glo Adjudged Telecoms Brand of the Year at World Branding Awards

Emma Okonji

Globacom has been honoured as the “Brand of the Year” 2019-2020 Telecommunications in Mobile at the 2019 World Branding Awards, which held at the Kensington Palace, London, recently.

Presenting the Award to Globacom, the Chief Executive Officer of the World Branding Forum (WBF), Peter Pek, said the decision to confer the worldwide honour on Globacom was taken “following a rigorous assessment, evaluation and judging process.”

The same principle, he said, applied to all the winners from the different continents of the world who were adjudged the best “after rigorous global research, valuation and voting.”

He said Globacom and other winners were selected based on a unique system of awarding points through three streams, with each stream contributing a set percentage to the total score in evaluating a brand. Brand Evaluation is awarded 30 per cent, Public Online Voting 30 per cent and Market Research 40 per cent, giving a total of 100 per cent. He added that over 230,000 consumers participated in the global survey.

The glamorous awards gala, the 10th in the series, was held at the State Apartments, Kensington Palace, London, where Queen Elizabeth II of England had her childhood. The pre-event cocktail was held on the upper floor of the Kensington Palace. Globacom was honoured alongside other global brands such as Shell, Apple, Netflix, Cadbury, Carlsberg, Nokia, DHL, Adidas, Ferrari, Rolex, Sportify, Japan Airlines, Auorora and other top brands from the United States of America, Spain, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Mexico.

The annual World Branding Awards is the premier awards programme of the World Branding Forum, a registered global non-profit organization set up to advance the standards, skills and education of the branding community for the good of the industry and consumers.

The organisers explained that more than 4,500 brands from 57 countries were nominated for the awards in multiple categories. Of these, only 351 brands from 49 countries were declared as winners – 81 brands from 16 countries were awarded in New York, and 270 winners from 33 countries awarded in London. Countries that did not receive enough votes did not qualify.

Glo has since its launch in 2003, become a respected global brand driven by passion for excellence in service delivery.

The underpinning that earned Glo the status of a global brand included its ability to offer innovative products and services, its vibrant and larger-than-life imagery and its commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.