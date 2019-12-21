Mojisola Ogunsanwo Opens ‘Belefull Variety’ in Ikeja

Opebi is the new home of Beleful Variety. Owned by Mojisola Ogunsanwo, it started out as a Belefull Kitchen – The Rice Place catering to the needs of those around in Ikeja. The yellow and black touch from the outside sends a feel of homely feel through you to the restaurant space itself that has exceptional detailing and class.

The eatery officially opened its doors to the general public on Sunday 15th of December 2019 after what the Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Belefull says has been a “busy year of searching, tasting, testing and building!” Several family and friends were present to celebrate with the owner on the opening, as well as numerous food lovers who came to capture an eating experience like no other.

The certified chef says “the new Belefull Variety will reflect the very best of our famous food culture. Our menu celebrates the organic seasonal and flavoursome locally sourced ingredients, especially from Ibadan.” Mojisola is more than just your regular restaurant owner or chef; she brings quality into her craft, placing it as priority over the basic desire for profit. “The space is modern and open, as every furniture and part of the restaurant was designed to taste for the target audience and looks like it could be a great addition to a fast changing and vibrant part of our city.” The new restaurant means more jobs, as the staff strength has grown from about 30 to 50 people. The space includes an Abula spot which is to be called ‘Abula Tawa’ in memory of her late mother, and will serve the best of local dishes.