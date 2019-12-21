Lawmaker Sponsors Surgeries

Over 500 members of Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo federal constituency have benefited from surgeries within one week, in a medical outreach sponsored by Hon. Chris Azubogu, member representing the area in the House of Representatives. Coordinator of Azubogu medical outreach, Dr. Fidel Ndubuisi who conducted journalists round the centres where the medical outreach was holding said in less than one week of the commencement of the programme, over 200 women with cases of Fibroid had been operated upon, while 300 people had successful eye surgeries within same period. “This is just an intervention programme put together by Hon Chris Azubogu for members of his constituency to help people who cannot afford it to access quality healthcare. We have here over 35 medical doctors, some general practitioners, some consultants and doctors of all level.

In less than one week, we have registered 200 cases of fibroid and we have successfully operated on them, and also had 300 eye surgeries here. You may not believe it, but we have an eye specialist here who has been working wonders, carrying out about 55 to 56 eye surgeries in a day. I know you won’t believe it, but it is true.

We have also given out over 4,000 medicated glasses, that is after thorough eye check, while whose who are diagnosed of simple ailments like malaria have been given drugs. We have over 10,000 different malaria drugs here. This is a one of its kind medical outreach. Azubogu has been doing this for three years now, so it is not a matter of his interest to govern Anambra. He has not come here, but I believe if he comes here, this crowd will mob him.”