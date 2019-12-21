Lawan on Uwajumogu

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said friday that the upper legislative chamber would continue to work for the ideals which the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu stood for. Lawan made the statement while responding to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Chris Ngige, who led a delegation of his ministry, Employers Association and Labour unions on a condolence visit to the Senate leadership.

Senator Uwajumogu was until his death on Wednesday morning, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity. “We are indeed very grateful for the show of solidarity. What you have done is to show your love for not only the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu but for the Committee, the Senate and indeed the National Assembly. This kind of relationship will continue to blossom because we believe that this is the best way to go. We should have an understanding among ourselves,” Lawan said.