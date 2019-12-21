Ex-International, Utaka Passes Vote of Confidence on Rohr

Gernot Rohr has received a vote of confidence from former Nigeria international John Utaka to continue coaching the senior national team amid speculation surrounding his future.

The onetime Lens, Rennes and Montpellier striker made his thoughts known during an interview with French radio station ARL FM on Thursday.

‘’Gernot Rohr? I think he is a good coach and he has proven it,’’ Utaka said on the radio programme Top Girondins.

“Nigeria just had a good AFCON (3rd place) and there are good results in friendly matches, like against Brazil. He is a very good coach, I like him.”

Samuel Kalu may not be a guaranteed starter at Bordeaux in the 2019-2020 season, making just three starts in the last 10 games in the Ligue 1, but Utaka is backing the winger to retain his place in the Super Eagles squad.

“If Samuel Kalu can be regular under his (Rohr) orders? In football, everything is possible, and it also depends on what the coach puts in place. But with work everything is possible and work is what pays in the end,’’ he concluded.

Utaka earned 49 caps for the Super Eagles before hanging up his boots and was part of the squad to the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.