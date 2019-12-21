Busquets Trains Barca Academy Coaches in Nigeria

In line with the vision and methodology of the global Football giant FC Barcelona and to maintain their lead and strength in the standards so far achieved, Blaugrana Sports Group International promoters of Barca Academy in Nigeria, was honoured by the visit of Pau Casassa Busquets, Technical Coordinator of the Academies in Europe, Middle East and Africa, last weekend, in Lagos, to help sharpen the knowledge and skills of the technical crew, Barca Academy Group Nigeria and the Coaching Team of FC Bulmaro.

His visit to Nigeria is basically to further train both the local and foreign coaches of the academy and others such as the coaching crew of the young FC Bulmaro and a few other private individuals who were selected based on their selfless contributions to the development of football, especially at the grass-roots level in Nigeria.

Busquets said that he was highly amazed and elated to see individuals who are strongly driven by their inner strength with great passion to selflessly contribute to the building and growing of global giant football Institution in Nigeria, which he has discovered to be a role model not only in Nigeria but in the entire Sub-Sahara Africa.

He added that throughout his tour of duty to various countries of the world, he had never seen people so warm, caring, friendly and hospitable as Nigerians compared to the reportage and perception of people who had not been here.

In terms of robust wealth of talents in Nigeria he said, “Nigeria to me, is indeed a classic group of her own, standing like a giant that she is when it has to do with natural endowed resources in sports especially football, which is the core subject of our interest, the talents is enormous and the energy is vast, a rare find. Nigeria is a great country she proved that a few days ago with Anthony Joshua’s victory in World boxing.”

Busquets also stated that his visit to Nigeria availed him with the opportunity to see the Barca Academy Group Nigeria facilities in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Children International School, and Corona all in Lagos.

He commended the promoters for their focus and zeal to keep improving on the Academy’s high standard to lead on in this clime.

In his response, Technical Director, Barca Academy Group Nigeria, Jorge Couto, who spoke on behalf of the participants expressed his satisfaction in the rigorous training that spanned all the departments of the game of football including goalkeeping.

“It was an awesome privilege and opportunity very well embraced by all of us. We have learned more and new things which would be passed onto our children in the Academy,” he said.

Standing in for the Chairman, Blaugrana Sports Group International Leslie Oghomienor, Marketing and Corporate Communication Specialist, Ayeesha Ibrahim, revealed that the group was poised at doing everything legally and humanly possible which is globally acceptable to be in the forefront of driving sustainable youth developing using sports as a viable platform.

“Thus, we must do value-adding uncommon things that will put us on top in real and truth, we must not glory at our achievements, rather, work more harder and smarter in order to achieve our objectives and live our vision in the shortest time span. This is our prayer.

“We are not just here to be part of humanity but with selfless commitment and passion, driven by strong, but positive emotion, strive to add great value of enormous worth for the good of humanity and the betterment of our teeming youth population in Nigeria. To succeed we must engage in uncommon approaches in doing things and well planned continuous training of the Group’s capacity is key…” she stressed.

Busquets will also visit and discuss with top industry key players to seek ways for possible collaboration to better the workings of the sport in Nigeria.