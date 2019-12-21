BCGS Holds Dr. Ighodaro @50 Birthday Golf Tourney

Benin Club Golf Section will be the centre of action on Sunday, as the Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro 50th Birthday Golf Tournament tees-off at the club golf course, GRA, Benin City, Edo State capital.

Hundreds of top amateur golfers from various golf clubs such as UBTH golf club, Ibori golf and country club (IGCC), Asaba, Ogunu Golf Resort, Warri, and many others across the country will feature in the birthday tournament.

The tournament is being organised by Friends of Dr. Ighodaro and the management of BCGS in honour of Dr. Ighodaro Emmanuel, the current competition/handicap secretary of the club. Dr. Ighodaro, a former Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and an ardent golfer playing off handicap 9 will have a moment of playing alongside his golfing friends at the tournament.

According to the organising committee, golfers should expect nothing less than a splendid tournament as Benin Club is known as the home of golf in Nigeria.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu and many other golfers are expected to grace the event that will tee-off from 6:30 am – 1:00pm, while presentation of trophies and other prizes will hold later in the evening.