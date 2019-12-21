Alpha P Releases First Video, Paloma

Alpha P has dropped the visuals for “Paloma,” his first official video. Shot by Dalia Dias, the video brings to life the story of the chase between two young lovers from different worlds.

The video sets the visual tone for the five-track EP and what is indeed a New Gen love story.

The EP reveals the story of how The King of The Wolves met his love interest, who is from another world and creed in the song Fiyah.

Paloma extends this story as we are taken on the chase and see Alpha P introducing his love interest to his tribe!

In Radar, we hear how the young king must prove himself and win her over. In More, we find out that this love story occurs in one exciting weekend and Tonight takes a complete turn as Alpha P begins to come to terms with his feelings after his love interest leaves town.

“Paloma” is an upbeat rendition that exhibits young love in a pure and heartwarming display of activities.

“King of the Wolves” is Alpha P’s debut, a genre-defying body of work from the rising talent.