Yobe Seeks Effective Collaboration between Herders, Farmers

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Yobe State Government has called for effective collaboration between both farmers and herders.

The government thursday said the only way to boost agriculture in the state was the two groups to come together and work in collaboration by sheathing their swords.

This was communicated to farmers and herders by the Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Mangarima Lawan, while chairing a meeting organised by his ministry with the representatives of the two groups in Damaturu.

Lawan, who disclosed that the aim of the meeting was to know all the existing farmers/herders groups and establish good relationship with them to boost agriculture in the state, called on the leadership of the groups to organise themselves and submit comprehensive list of their affiliates for easy identification.

On their parts, the leaders of the farmer and herder groups raised some issues to be addressed.

The farmer group called for support with farming inputs such as fertiliser, pesticides among others, while the herder group sought for reactivation of cattle routes and grazing reserves.

The groups expressed their readiness to give the state government and all the constituted authorities full support and cooperation for effective progress.

The meeting featured questions and answers session, which gave other participants a chance to get clarification on fresh issues.