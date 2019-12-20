We’ll continue to pray for peace in Edo – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reassured that despite the tensed political atmosphere in the state, his administration and the people of Edo State will continue to pray and sue for peace.

Governor Obaseki said this when he led members of the Edo State Government Executive Council (EXCO) to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, to felicitate with the Benin Monarch at the Ugie Ewere ceremony in Benin City.

Obaseki said, “We came here to pay homage to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II as we celebrate the Igue festival. We are here to pray for peace in Edo State as we celebrate with our Royal father. We will continue to pray for peace in the land.”

The Ugie Ewere ceremony, a part of the high profile Igue Festival, is celebrated annually, where the Oba receives the Ewere leaf, which signifies blessing and peace in the Kingdom.

The governor’s entourage to the Palace included Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Head of Service, Mr. Isaace Ehiozuwa and Edo State Solicitor General, Wole Iyamu SAN, among others.