The Lord Chosen Marks 17th Anniversary with “Only God Can Do This”

By Mary Nnah

The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Ijesha, Lagos, is set to celebrate, in a special way, its 17th anniversary with the “Only God Can Do This”, scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 22, Wednesday, December 25 and Thursday December, 26, 2019 at Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi – Apapa expressway by Ijesha bus stop, Lagos from 8am daily.

According a press release signed by the Public Relation Officer for the church, Pastor Louis Chidi and a made available to THISDAY, the three-day power packed interdenominational programme cum retreat is designed to return all glory to God in a special way never seen before and appreciate to God for all He has done from January to December, and above all commemorate the 17 years Charismatic Revival Evangelism of the ministry, as it is only God that can do it.

The programme, Chidi said, will produce a spiritual rebirth and positive transformation that will bring about restoration, salvation and Holy Ghost baptism, all of which will press a total man into the blessings of God.

“It shall witness a fulfillment of all God’s good purposes in the life of participants through which they shall experience a total change as evident that God has visited them. We are very sure that God who inspired this program will bring blessing upon every participant and the nation will resonate again”, he noted further.

“There is no doubt that our country is going through harsh political and economic time which has given rise to despondency in the mind of the citizenry. But despite the insecurity and depression that have pervaded the mind of the people, the country remains united. God therefore has inspired this programme to draw our attention to the fact that our individual success and the unity of the country do not lie on our own ability but on the measure of His mercy, for He alone can offer enduring blessing”, the release stated further.

Participants, organisers noted further, shall experience the glory of God in a greater dimension that will positively affect their entire beings and turn-around for good any situation no matter how ugly it may seem to be.

“The economic and political affliction ravaging this country and its citizens will melt when we bring down the glory of God through praises. It does not matter the circumstances of your challenges or how long you have been in that situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God is using the occasion of this 17th anniversary to bless the country and bring total positive change in their lives”, the released stated further.

The General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka will minister salvation, deliverances from spiritual limitations, diseases, sicknesses, demonic affliction, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness during the programme.

Free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location in Lagos. And most importantly provision has been made for a digitalised security measure that will checkmate any breach of order. is inviting all to come and experience the power of God in blessing as never before.

You cannot afford to miss it. Come and receive the power of transformation in another dimension. Come and you shall be blessed.