By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Friday adjourned plenary to Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to enable members enjoy the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This was after the Senate at plenary had approved the N278.355 billion budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, moved the motion for adjournment and was seconded by Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

Details later…