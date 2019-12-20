Minister of Power Inaugurates Special Task Force

The Minister of Power, Alhaji Saleh Mamman, thursday inaugurated a Special Task Force Committee on Electric Power Sector to address the country’s power challenges.

The inauguration of the team took place in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, Mamman said the committee would serve as advisory members on policies and innovative technologies in the power sector.

The minister noted that the taskforce was part of the federal government’s plan to accelerate the pace of ongoing reforms and improve power output as well as availability in the short/long term in the sector.

“It is in line with this that I have designed the concept of setting up this committee so as to achieve short term service delivery gains while maintaining policy consistency of the federal government.

“Therefore, the Ministerial Taskforce on Power, within its tenure of two years is to help with developing, planning and driving forward, the reform plan for the Nigerian Power Sector,” the minister said.

In his remarks, the newly elected Chairman of the committee, Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo, said the Nigeria power sector was moving in a right direction in the electricity supply industry.

According to him, “The task force is going to take time to study the sector thoroughly and look at the specific aspects that have not changed over the years.

“But those aspects are the ones preventing electricity supply in regular manner that all Nigerians require and we would attend to things that have not been changed over the years,” he said.

Similarly, the Vice Chairman of the Taskforce Committee, Olabamiji Ogunleye, said the committee would ensure that electricity sector was stable for Nigerians.

He said achieving stable electricity supply would promote rapid industrialisation and sustainable economic development.

Members of the committee are Sunusi Muktar Bichi, Sam Uche Okoro, Goodluck Enimakpokpo, Chidi Adabanya, Musa Usman Yola, and Abubakar Atiku Tambuwal.

Some others are Shehu Inuwa, Tunji Ariyomo, Prof. S.S. Adamu, Faruk Yusuf, Ivy Joyce Adi-Elekwa, Abba Aliyu, Isa Ado Maidoya, Mahmud Tukur.