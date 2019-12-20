Emir Sanusi Accepts Appointment as Kano Council of Chiefs’ Chair

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday, accepted his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Sanusi’s acceptance was conveyed in a letter dated 19th December, 2019 and signed by the acting Secretary of the Kano Emirate, Malam Alhaji Abba Yusuf.

The letter reads: “Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, had not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so, His Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor. For clarity, these directives may include, appointment of other members of the Council, appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operational.”

The council of chiefs comprises all the five emirates in the state and other members.

The Emir of Kano’s letter was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who was asked to “graciously convey to His Excellency, the Governor, the renewed assurances of the highest esteem and regards of His Highness, Sarkin Kano”.

The state government had on December 9, 2019, sent a letter to the emir giving him an ultimatum to either accept or reject his appointment as the first chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs which was conveyed to him via a letter two days earlier.

The state government’s letter to the emir on December 19 was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Musa Yahaya Bichi, on behalf of the SSG.