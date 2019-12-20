Abiolu Seun: A force to reckon with in the Entertainment Industry

By Mary Nnah

Abiolu Seun, popular known as Shewenzi is one of the bigger influencers in the Social media space in Nigeria has become a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

He is a student of Nigeria Open University (NOUN) studying mass communication and has carved a niche for himself with a long clientele list that includes major brands like Bolt (formerly known as taxify), Pepsi, Red Bull Nigeria, Baileys Nigeria, MTN Nigeria and so many others with some A-list entertainers.

He is the founder of Chills at the Top, a nightlife event which features different rooftops and showcases how best to party and vibe at the Top.

Twenty-two years old Lagos-born has a few awards in his kitty to show for his hard work, some of which are digital media marketer of the year at the Scream All Youth Awards 2017, social media strategist at the Maya Awards Africa and so many other honourable awards from brands like MTN Nigeria and more.

Seun also carved a niche for himself in the dance industry; he is a great dancer and a fun guy.

“I loves travelling, swimming and hanging out. my favourite quote is “Never look down on anybody” and “Never say Never” which are responsible for my doggedness and penchant for success”, he revealed recently during a media chat.