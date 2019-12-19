Plentywaka Unveils New App

Plentywaka, a technological driven transport company, has launched an app designed to allow commuters schedule their rides from their preferred pick-up locations to their desired destination.

According to the firm, the app which enables riders to book pick up and drop off locations was as a result of feedbacks from users and was available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Plentywaka which was launched recently, kicked off operations on its pilot route Ajah-CMS-Ajah, and now has over 12,000 users already downloaded the mobile app.

The new Plentywaka App features the introduction of a wallet system called WakaPurse. With the new wallet system, riders can now fund their Wakapurse with as low as N1000 and conveniently pay for trips in real-time.

Other major improvements in the app include the optimised routing system, a better user navigation system and a referral system to introduce new users and earn points in their WakaPurse, and ability for users to perform group bookings with its new multi-rider feature.

According to the Managing Director and Co-Founder, Johnny Enagwolor, “Plentywaka sole mission is to provide hassle-free transportation to the everyday Nigerian and we will stop at nothing to achieve that.”

On his part, Co-Founder of Plentywaka, Onyeka Akumah, expressed excitement at the launch of the app revealing that PlentyWaka would now provide an opportunity for partners with vehicles that can move more than 6 people per time with Toyota Sienna’s, 14-seater buses, coaster buses, to also sign up as Plentywaka Partners.

“By signing up, they can list their vehicles on the platform and earn decent revenue as riders commute. Plentywaka is targeted at providing its riders with convenient, safe and comfortable bus rides at pocket-friendly rates.