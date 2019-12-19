PCN Strategises for Tokyo 2020

The Paralympic Committee Nigeria rose from its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday Dec 3, 2019 at its secretariat at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos to draw plans for the qualification of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

The body extended to map out strategies to help the country win many laurels at the Games and addressing the stakeholders at the meeting, the President of PCN, Brig. General Emico Eruwa, commended his members on the board’s achievement so far and challenged them not to relent in their effort towards placing Nigeria on the global map as more is needed to be done if they must get to the promised land.

Brig. Gen. Eruwa said PCN’s main focus right now is how to qualify many sports to represent Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since the propised All Africa Para Games is no longer realistic.

For that reason, the president said the PCN Exco board will be meeting with all the presidents of Para Sports and their secretaries including the technical Directors on Friday, Dec 20, 2019 at the PCN secretariat, National stadium, Surulere, Lagos at 2pm prompt.

He said the meeting would among others help the PCN to know how many sports have already booked tickets to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the qualifying windows left to get more sports qualified before the Games proper.

And part of the windows being the forthcoming World para powerlifting championship holding in Abuja, Nigeria early next year where Nigeria is a sure bet to triumph. He commented all the sports that have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 Games..

Meanwhile, the secretary General of PCN, Isa Suleiman has revealed that Nigetia entered 4 Elite athletes for the forthcoming 2020 Laurel award.