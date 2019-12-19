MTN Hosts Celebrities to Exclusive Hangout

In its steady commitment to ensure customer satisfaction through digital inclusion, MTN Nigeria’s digital music streaming service, MusicTime, hosted an exclusive event for celebrities to experience first-hand, the unique proposition of the MusicTime App at the MTN Rooftop Lounge in Lagos recently.

The exclusive Hangout had in attendance, A-list celebrities including Olisa Adibua, Oladapo ‘D’banj’ Oyebanjo, Olanrewaju ‘Sound Sultan’ Fasasi, Sodamola ‘DJ Spinall’ Oluseye and a host of others. To optimize the listening experience for the stakeholders, the DJs streamed songs from MusicTime! as a live demonstration.

Speaking on MusicTime, the CEO for MusicTime, Mr. Oye Akideinde,

said: “We are excited to create this innovative solution that tackles two prominent issues with music consumption in Africa: Data and Ease of Payments. MusicTime! is a service that understands and accepts our cultures while making an impact. In addition to being pocket-friendly and priced properly for the African market, MusicTime! provides access to music for everyone without borders, putting the users in control of their music consumption. Our intention is to build a digital music service that understands both the taste and economic standing of Africans.”

During the Hangout, industry stakeholders, including Praise ‘Praiz’ Adejo, Oye Akideinde, Donald ‘Djinee’ Osayamwen, and Funso Finnih were engaged in a panel session to discuss the future of music in the advent of digitalization, while taking cognizance of current milestones Nigerian artistes have attained.

Speaking during the session, Djinee said, “In taking a closer look at what the future holds, we have to accept the Nigerian reality. However, MusicTime!’s proposition of streaming good music without data simply means a great attempt to change this existing reality. It is the new culture and I suggest we all embrace it.”

In 2018, MTN acquired Simfy Africa, which developed MusicTime! for users to enjoy the best listening experience on the platform. Enhanced with a music catalogue from local and international artists, MusicTime! allows users to stream music instantly with data.