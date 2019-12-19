Huawei Launches Y9s Smartphone with AI Triple Camera

Huawei, a global smartphone manufacturer has introduced its Y9s smartphone into the Nigerian market, equipped with an Ultra-wide angle 48MP AI Triple Camera to deliver outstanding photography.

Regarding the Y9s as a perfect gift for Christmas, the Y9s is designed to enhance customer experience in photography, entertainment and gaming.

The Huawei Y9s comes with powerful 48MP Triple Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera setup that gives better user experience. It takes snap and better image at first shut, since the camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera, 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor, which also uses powerful AI that recognises what users are trying to take a picture of, making sure every shot is perfect. It equally comes with AIS Night Mode, which ensures well-lit photos, while advanced features like EIS Anti-shake and super slow motion will add that professional touch to videos.

According to the mobile phone company, “The Huawei Y9s has its powerful 16MP AI Selfie camera hidden in the top edge of the phone. Capable of taking beautiful selfies, even in difficult lighting thanks to AI Backlit Imaging, this selfie camera punches well above its weight. Both front and back cameras are also equipped with Adaptive AI Beauty that enhances facial features accentuating stunning looks. It also comes with add rich studio like effects with the help of 3D portrait lighting.”

With the front camera tucked away into the top edge, the HuaWei Y9s enjoys no bezels or notches which means users can enjoy 6.59 inches of uninterrupted FHD+ display for watching movies, play games, browsing online shopping lists and doing a lot among others.

Compared with the previous product of Y9, the HUAWEI Y9s features thinner top and bottom bezels to get a high screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent and maximise the viewing area.

The HUAWEI Y9s sports a 6.59-inch negative LCD FullView Display that offers a palette of 16.7 million colours. With a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 1500:1 contrast ratio as well as a wide colour gamut of 85 per cent the full view display brings out the sharp, fine details and make colours vibrant. The device also provides professional eye comfort mode, which passed TÜV Rheinland’s low blue light certification, helping to alleviate eye fatigue over time.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Y9s adopts a side-fingerprint solution, which combines the power button and fingerprint unlock button so users have one button for multiple purposes. The design ensures the integrity of the front and back panels, while providing unlock speeds are lightning fast. Made of glass and polished with a nano-texture process, the back panel of the HUAWEI Y9s interprets the dynamic changes of lights and shadows.

The HUAWEI Y9s is powered by the Kirin 710F chip, a high performance, low power consumption processor which ensures a fast and smooth user experience, effectively improving the battery life.

Compared with the Kirin 659, Kirin 710F provides roughly 75 per cent better single-core performance and around 68 per cent improved multi-core performance in CPU.

The HUAWEI Y9s supports UFS2.1 Dual-channel Storage technology and Huawei’s Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) to bring better read and write performance and more efficient storage, releasing more space for the phone to run heavy-duty applications.