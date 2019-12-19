Everton Targets Ibrahimovic after Milan Bid Failed

​Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be joining AC Milan as had been expected as a result of failing to agree personal terms with his former club. It comes as speculation of potential move to Everton, where he could reunite with Carlo Ancelotti, is starting to now ramp up instead.

Ibrahimovic has been weighing up his next move since confirming his departure from LA Galaxy at the end of the 2019 MLS season. He has been linked with a host of clubs, but Milan seemed to be the most likely destination, especially after premature reports earlier this month of a deal.

But the chances of rejoining the Rossoneri appear to have now been scuppered by the parties being unable to find a satisfactory compromise over wages.

Gazzetta dell Sport wrote last week that Ibrahimovic was not happy with Milan’s opening offer of an 18-month deal worth €6m in total, which breaks down into €2m for the remainder of this season and a further €4m for the full 2020/21 campaign.

The latest from reporter Tancredi Palmeri for TuttoMercatoWeb is that Milan’s offer is still 40% shy of what Ibrahimovic, who will turn 39 early next season. That suggests the player and his agent, Mino Raiola, are seeking a figure closer to €10m for 18 months.

But Palmeri notes that the offer is considered ‘final’ from Milan’s point of view. Ibrahimovic had also been linked with Napoli, but the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti there and the Italian’s expected appointment at Everton has led to speculation over what would be a shock move for the player to Goodison Park.

Palmeri goes on to claim that Ancelotti’s arrival could even hinge on Ibrahimovic and other signings being made, describing the Swede as one of several ‘guarantees on technical investments’ that are crucial to the agreement being struck.

The journalist describes Everton as therefore being in ‘advanced talks’ with Ibrahimovic, but states that the offer made by the Premier League club doesn’t yet meet the demands. That being said, Everton’s proposal is said to be closer to those demands than Milan’s was.

Ibrahimovic previously played under Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2012/13 season when the nouveau riche club turned its financial muscle into domestic dominance.