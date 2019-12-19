Edo govt extends revalidation exercise for pensioners till January 2020

…all pensioners to get Dec. entitlement

The Edo State Government has extended the ongoing revalidation exercise for pensioners across the 18 Local Governments Areas (LGAs) of the state from Friday, December 20, 2019 till January, 10, 2020.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said pensioners who are yet to be validated in the ongoing exercise should remain calm as the exercise will run till January 10, 2020, as against the earlier advertised closing date.

Recall that the Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Pensions Bureau, Mr. Saylor Juwobor had earlier said the ‘AM-ALIVE Revalidation Exercise,’ will hold from Wednesday 18th to Friday 20th December, 2019 at 9:00 am daily.

Osagie said the exercise will continue after Friday December 20th at the Staff Training Centre in Benin City, adding that all pensioners including those who are yet be validated will get their monthly entitlement for December, 2019.

He noted, “All that is required for the pensioners in the ongoing revalidation exercise is for them to have their fingerprints captured. There is no need for the pensioners to be agitated over the exercise.

“The Revalidation Exercise for all Edo State Pensioners in the 18 Local Governments Areas of the State which commenced on Wednesday 18, will continue after Friday 20 December, 2019, until Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Staff Training Centre in Benin City.”