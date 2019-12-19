CEO Baggie Exchange Empowers People Living With Disability

Sunday Ehigiator

In celebration of his birthday, the Chief Executive Officer, Baggie Exchange Services Limited, Ehonre Oluwasegun empowered persons with disabilities on different skills training through the La Mode Magazine Disability Foundation.

The exclusive birthday lunch and empowerment program which was held yesterday, according to Oluwasegun, was his way of giving back to the society in the little way he can, and also to give hope to the less privileged as it were.

“I love to give back and impact lives positively and to add significantly to humanity. I feel fulfilled when I contribute my part to humanity.

“Empowering persons with disabilities will go a long way in adding to the economy and better their lives as more persons with disabilities will be independent and self employed if empowered.

“In addition, I will like to say persons with disabilities should not be looked down upon or discriminated against as they are great asset to the country not a liability if empowered and given all the support they need to succeed’’. He said.

Oluwasegun is a well known philanthropist who over the years, has donated his time, money, experience, skills and talent to help create a better world through charity.

Also Speaking, Founder, La Mode Magazine foundation, Mrs Sandra Odige stated that, ‘’There are about 25 Million Nigerians living with disabilities and that the foundation empower persons with disabilities by providing job opportunities, skills acquisition training and support.

“The foundation also advocates and creates awareness for persons living with disabilities. It is an advocacy awareness foundation, where persons with disability are given a voice.

“The signed Nigeria Disability bill emphasizes the right to life, equality, and non-discrimination for persons with disabilities. Hence, the foundation is creating more awareness on the need for people to show love and support for persons with disabilities’’.