APC, Lawan, Obi Mourn as Imo Senator Dies

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National Assembly was plunged into mourning wednesday following the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator was said to have slumped in the toilet wednesday while taking his bath and was pronounced dead at a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he was rushed to for attention.

Tributes poured in shortly after with Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, APC and a former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, condoling with the nation, the National Assembly and the family of the deceased.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, described the death of the senator as a big loss to the National Assembly.

He said Uwajumogu’s sudden death was shocking and a painful loss to the National Assembly “where he always made robust contributions to the debates and other activities of the upper legislative chamber. He will be greatly missed by all of us his colleagues and staff of the Senate.”

While commiserating with the family of the deceased senator and the government and people of Imo State over the tragic loss, Lawan said Uwajumogu was full of life at the Senate chamber on Tuesday, which made the news of his death even more difficult to take.

APC also expressed shock over the the death of the senator.

In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said the late Uwajumogu, a former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, was known for his commitment to the promotion of legislations to enhance good governance, particularly in the area of education, infrastructure and social amenities.

“Many who crossed path with the late senator described him as pleasant and accommodating. He was an astute politician, fine lawmaker, social crusader, successful businessman, humanitarian and a philanthropist,” the party added.

It described the deceased as one of the frontline party leaders that worked assiduously to entrench the APC in the South-east, stressing that he always made himself available to serve the party whenever called upon.

The party condoled with his immediate family, constituents, the National Assembly and the government and people of Imo State.

On his part, Obi, who was also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, expressed shock at the death of Uwajumogu.

He offered his condolences to the family, his senatorial district, the Imo State and the Senate. He prayed to God to comfort all those affected by his death.

He described him as a hard working senator, saying that his death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Born on June 30, 1965 into the Uwajumogu family of Umuihi ihitte/Uboma LGA of Imo State, the late senator was the pioneer Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Ihitte/Uboma LGA at the age of 25 in 1990.