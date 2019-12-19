Adoke Arrives Nigeria, Arrested at Abuja Airport

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Muhamed Adoke on Thursday afternoon arrived Nigeria after about four years of self exile abroad.

Adoke who arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, aboard an Emirates Airlines, was however arrested immediately he set foot on Nigeria’s soil.

There are however conflicting reports about his arrest. While his lawyer said he was arrested by Interpol, another report said it was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“He was picked up at the foot of the aircraft by Interpol,refusing anyone access to him.He is believed to be on his way to the Interpol office at Area 10,Garki,Abuja”, his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, had said.

The other report claimed Adoke was cited inside an EFCC’s bus at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Earlier, Ozekhome had disclosed that Adoke was on his way back to the country shortly after he was released by Interpol in Dubai.

Adoke had regained freedom from the Interpol after one month and a week in their custody in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Adoke was arrested on November 11 in Dubai, by the Interpol immediately he entered the country to seek medical attention.

The Interpol said their action was based on an international bench warrant for Adoke’s arrest issued on April 17, 2019 by Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

But Adoke had insisted his arrest in Dubai was illegal since the purported bench warrant had been vacated by the same court.

However, having found no reason to continue to keep him, the Interpol and the authorities in UAE, had to release him.

His lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, on on Thursday morning confirmed to THISDAY that Adoke had been released by Interpol and was already airborne on his way to Nigeria.

According to Ozekhome, the former AGF opted to come back to Nigeria.

“He opted to come to Nigeria, he could have gone to any other country of his choice. But he is on his way to Nigeria and he will arrive this afternoon”, Ozekhome said.