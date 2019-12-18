Youth Devt: MTN Nigeria Announces One-day Kid CEO

Uchechukwu Nnaike

In line with its commitment to youth development, MTN Nigeria recently announced 14-year-old Ifeoluwa Ademuwa of Chrisfield College, Ikorodu, Lagos as its first one-day kid CEO. The one-day CEO title was part of Ademuwa’s reward for emerging winner of the maiden edition of the Lagos State Private Schools’ Spelling Bee Competition, sponsored by MTN Nigeria. He also received a cheque of N500,000, while the four runners-up got cash rewards ranging from N100,000 to N300,000.

He was announced winner following five months of fast-paced competition that featured 70 secondary schools and about 1,000 students in the state.

Ademuwa recently assumed the role of the CEO for one day at the company’s headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos; the highlight of his day was when he welcomed dignitaries to the 5G demonstration at the same venue. He was also on hand to receive the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De said: “The one-day CEO experience will open the winner and his peers to an aspect of life that is interesting. I believe the process will enhance their overall development. We are glad to be part of this, which further affirms our commitment to equipping young Nigerians. This is one of the cardinal reasons we introduced mPulse.

“With MTN mPulse, we seek to show children and parents that a well-grounded educational and ‘fun-based’ platform can expand the future beyond what we have predicted. I am excited for the thousands of children that have stepped up to the podium to participate since the competition began. They have taken the first steps towards transforming their lives and we are very proud of them,” he said.

The General Manager, Consumer Segment, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Oluwole Rawa stated that the competition was in line with the company’s desire to be more involved in the development of Nigerian children from a tender age, adding that the teen segment that was recently created is meant to educate the youths and it is all about learn, play and shine.

“On the teen website, there are things around learning, games and things that can help bring out the entrepreneurship juice in the children.”

He said the company hopes to involve public schools in the competition and also make it nationwide in future.

Sharing his experience, Ademuwa said: “I didn’t know that the CEO for a day would be this massive. I am not sure how to thank MTN. This has been an unbelievable experience. Thank you so much.”

He also thanked his school for the chance to live out one of his dreams.

On the secret of his success at the competition, he said he read more, practiced words more and slept late most times and He advised other students to always work hard and aim higher, and that they should not be satisfied with theit current position, but always strive to be better.

The Lagos State Private Schools Spelling Bee competition was organised in partnership with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (Lagos State chapter).

The competition commenced in June 2019 with the intra school phase. Each participating school had 21 spellers with five spellers advancing to the next stage. The competition progressed to the semi-final/inter-school stage at six different district locations; the stage produced 31 outstanding spellers from 26 schools.