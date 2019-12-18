Supreme Court Affirms Makinde’s Election as Oyo Gov

Alex Enumah

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko in affirming Makinde’s election set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal which earlier faulted the decision of the Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The Supreme Court said that the lower court in its majority judgment erred in law when it held that the judgment of the tribunal was perversed.

According to the apex court, the minority judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the tribunal was more sober.

The Supreme Court accordingly set aside the majority judgment and upheld the judgment of the tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as Governor of Oyo State.

Details later…