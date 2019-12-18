Supreme Court Affirms Kaduna, Nasarawa, 3 Other State Govs’ Elections

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the elections of Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule.

The apex court in its unanimous judgment held that the appeal filed by Isa Hashiru, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election challenging the victory of el-Rufai of the All Progressive Congress (APC) lacked merit.

Similarly, that of the PDP candidate in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, against the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC was dismissed for lack of merit.

According to the judgment of the apex court, the appellants in the two different appeals failed to substantiate their claims of irregularities and substantial non compliance with the electoral laws.

The Supreme Court accordingly upheld the election of both el-Rufai and Sule as governors of Kaduna and Nasarawa States respectively.

Three other governors whose elections were upheld by the apex court Wednesday include Governor Bello Masari of Katsina, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

